 
entertainment
Friday Nov 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Lisa Rinna opens up after daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin reveals her hospitalisation

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 05, 2021

Lisa Rinna opens up after daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin reveals her hospitalisation
Lisa Rinna opens up after daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin reveals her hospitalisation

Lisa Rinna opened up about receiving heart-warming wishes after daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, revealed her health conditions.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills actor took to her Instagram stories and expressed, “Thank you to all of the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, sending their love and prayers, we are so grateful to you all for your help and your guidance!!”

Hamlin recently shared a video in which the 23-year-old clarified how she got sick after the Covid-19 vaccination.

In a 30-minute-long Instagram video, she revealed, “[At] the beginning of the year,… I got my COVID-19 vaccine and after the second vaccine, I was sick for, like, 36 hours.”

“I felt like my bones were breaking but, like, whatever.… That’s when everything kind of started,” she added.

Harry Hamlin’s daughter also shared that the vaccine ‘flared up and triggered a certain autoimmune disease that she didn’t she had,’ after which her health has been ‘getting scary’.

Hamlin also shared with her followers that she’s been keeping in touch with Yolanda Hadid who also has been open about her Lyme disease in the past.

More From Entertainment:

Billy Porter issues apology to Harry Styles over Vogue cover outrage

Billy Porter issues apology to Harry Styles over Vogue cover outrage

Blake Shelton leaves fans in tears as he reveals why he married Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton leaves fans in tears as he reveals why he married Gwen Stefani
Nic Cupac, Indiana Jones 5 crew member, found dead in his hotel room

Nic Cupac, Indiana Jones 5 crew member, found dead in his hotel room
Kelly Clarkson to host Christmas special featuring Ariana Grande, Melissa McCarthy, more

Kelly Clarkson to host Christmas special featuring Ariana Grande, Melissa McCarthy, more

Kit Harington's strange reaction to whether his son can watch Game of Thrones erotic scenes

Kit Harington's strange reaction to whether his son can watch Game of Thrones erotic scenes
Gal Gadot opens up on joining ‘Snow White’ remake as Evil Queen

Gal Gadot opens up on joining ‘Snow White’ remake as Evil Queen
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson not into 'Kravis-style PDA'

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson not into 'Kravis-style PDA'
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen 'go desi' for Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's Diwali party

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen 'go desi' for Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's Diwali party
Chrissy Teigen shares two cents on Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson relationship

Chrissy Teigen shares two cents on Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson relationship
Ed Sheeran's toddler Lyra stans this rock band's music: Read Inside

Ed Sheeran's toddler Lyra stans this rock band's music: Read Inside
Meghan Markle may join US women senators at bipartisan dinner to push her political plans

Meghan Markle may join US women senators at bipartisan dinner to push her political plans
Britney Spears Spotted Out with Teen Sons in Rare Outing

Britney Spears Spotted Out with Teen Sons in Rare Outing

Latest

view all