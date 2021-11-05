Lisa Rinna opens up after daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin reveals her hospitalisation

Lisa Rinna opened up about receiving heart-warming wishes after daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, revealed her health conditions.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills actor took to her Instagram stories and expressed, “Thank you to all of the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, sending their love and prayers, we are so grateful to you all for your help and your guidance!!”

Hamlin recently shared a video in which the 23-year-old clarified how she got sick after the Covid-19 vaccination.

In a 30-minute-long Instagram video, she revealed, “[At] the beginning of the year,… I got my COVID-19 vaccine and after the second vaccine, I was sick for, like, 36 hours.”

“I felt like my bones were breaking but, like, whatever.… That’s when everything kind of started,” she added.

Harry Hamlin’s daughter also shared that the vaccine ‘flared up and triggered a certain autoimmune disease that she didn’t she had,’ after which her health has been ‘getting scary’.



Hamlin also shared with her followers that she’s been keeping in touch with Yolanda Hadid who also has been open about her Lyme disease in the past.