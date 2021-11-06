Will Smith gets real about his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith is speaking openly about his relationship with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The 53-year-old actor had a candid conversation in a new interview with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation. The host asked on the couple’s confession that once they had lived separately, as Pinkett Smith admitted that she had an affair with singer August Alsina in Red table in 2020.

"You know, it's really funny," Smith told Winfrey, via Yahoo! Entertainment. "We never actually like officially separated."

The Pursuit of Happiness star, who is promoting his new memoir Will, said "We realized that it was a fantasy illusion that we could make each other happy,"

He continued, "We just decided, 'You have to figure out how to be happy.' "

When Winfrey inquired if they may have other sexual partners during the conversation, the actor replied, "We talk about everything. I think the difficulty that people have and difficulty in discussing it is people only think in terms of sex."

Smith added, "But the goal is not a sexual goal. It's spiritual. We are going to love each other no matter what.