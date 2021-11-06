 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Will Smith gets real about his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 06, 2021

Will Smith gets real about his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith is speaking openly about his relationship with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The 53-year-old actor had a candid conversation in a new interview with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation. The host asked on the couple’s confession that once they had lived separately, as Pinkett Smith admitted that she had an affair with singer August Alsina in Red table in 2020.

"You know, it's really funny," Smith told Winfrey, via Yahoo! Entertainment. "We never actually like officially separated."

The Pursuit of Happiness star, who is promoting his new memoir Will, said "We realized that it was a fantasy illusion that we could make each other happy,"

He continued, "We just decided, 'You have to figure out how to be happy.' "

When Winfrey inquired if they may have other sexual partners during the conversation, the actor replied, "We talk about everything. I think the difficulty that people have and difficulty in discussing it is people only think in terms of sex."

Smith added, "But the goal is not a sexual goal. It's spiritual. We are going to love each other no matter what.

More From Entertainment:

Harry fears he won't get another chance to celebrate Christmas with Queen

Harry fears he won't get another chance to celebrate Christmas with Queen

Dwayne Johnson would ‘love’ to do a Bollywood film

Dwayne Johnson would ‘love’ to do a Bollywood film
‘Eternals’ bags 7.35 crore at the Indian box office on day 1

‘Eternals’ bags 7.35 crore at the Indian box office on day 1
Kardashian sisters celebrate 66th birthday of mom Kris Jenner

Kardashian sisters celebrate 66th birthday of mom Kris Jenner
Shailene Woodley deletes cryptic message after Aaron Rodgers contracts COVID-19

Shailene Woodley deletes cryptic message after Aaron Rodgers contracts COVID-19

Filming stopped on ‘Black Panther’ sequel

Filming stopped on ‘Black Panther’ sequel
Eight people dead, others injured during Travis Scott’s 'Astroworld' concert

Eight people dead, others injured during Travis Scott’s 'Astroworld' concert
Britney Spears' ex-manager refutes 'bugging her bedroom'

Britney Spears' ex-manager refutes 'bugging her bedroom'
Rapper Fetty Wap gets bail over drug charges

Rapper Fetty Wap gets bail over drug charges
Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction
Kanye West 'not happy' about Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson dating rumours

Kanye West 'not happy' about Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson dating rumours

Kanye West says #MeToo movement is part of ‘mob mentality’

Kanye West says #MeToo movement is part of ‘mob mentality’

Latest

view all