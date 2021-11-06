 
Britney Spears' ex-manager refutes 'bugging her bedroom'

Taylor and her team rebuked Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart in court documents obtained by media outlets 

Britney Spears' former manager, Lou Taylor, has refuted all claims that she ‘bugged her bedroom and controlled her medications’. The manager has filed a motion to halt a request for complete accounting for the last 13 years of her Tri -Star Sports and Entertainment Group.

In court records obtained by PEOPLE, Taylor and her crew, including the iconic star's longtime assistant Robin Greenhill, retaliated against Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart.

Tri-Star has vehemently denied all of Spears' charges, including bugging her room and controlling her medications. They made a point that they provided regular accounting throughout the 11-year period, and neither Spears, 39, nor her attorney objected.

"No one at Tri-Star has ever had any control over Ms. Spears' medical treatment," the motion reads.

The singer recently claimed Taylor and her mother Lynne Spears for pressuring her father Jamie Spears to institute the conservatorship.

