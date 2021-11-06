 
entertainment
Kardashian sisters celebrate 66th birthday of mom Kris Jenner

Kardashian sisters celebrate 66th birthday of mom Kris Jenner

Kardashian sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall Jenner showered love on their mother Kris Jenner on 66th birthday.

Kim took to Instagram and posted throwback photos with Kris, saying “Happy Birthday Mommy!!!! @krisjenner, you are ultimate goals! You are my hero! You are my life! Thank you for being the most non-judgmental loving human being I’ve ever met. You take care of us all so selflessly. Words can’t describe my love for you!!!!!!!!! OMG I love you so much mom!!!”.

Kourtney just shared her throwback photo from the year 1998 with mom to wish her a very happy birthday.

Khloe penned down a lengthy birthday post for Kris, saying “Mommy!!! My most incredible mommy, happy birthday!!!!”

Kylie said “Happy birthday to my queen, my best friend, my mommy!!!.”

