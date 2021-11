BTS, Coldplay’s ‘My Universe’ collab bags 100 million views

The My Universe collaboration between Coldplay and BTS has officially bagged over 100 million views and fans are over the moon.

The entire video was released just over two months ago, on September 24th and managed to hit the Official Singles Chart at no. 3.

At the moment, the view count sits at almost 100,577,346 views and it took the singer’s almost one month and seven days to reach this milestone.

Check it out below: