Donald Trump believes Alec Baldwin ‘purposely loaded ‘gun on ‘Rust’ set

The former president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, recently accused Alec Baldwin of “having something to do” with the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The one-term president made this claim while speaking to the Daily Mail and was quoted saying, “In my opinion, he had something to do with it.”

After all, “Who would take a gun and point it at a cinematographer and pull the trigger?”

“Maybe he loaded it,” the former president went on to say, noting that Baldwin wasn’t to blame however since he seemed “troubled” from the onset.

There's something wrong with him [Baldwin]” he concluded the entire conversation by highlighting.