 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Donald Trump believes Alec Baldwin ‘purposely loaded ‘gun on ‘Rust’ set

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

Donald Trump believes Alec Baldwin ‘purposely loaded ‘gun on ‘Rust’ set
Donald Trump believes Alec Baldwin ‘purposely loaded ‘gun on ‘Rust’ set

The former president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, recently accused Alec Baldwin of “having something to do” with the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The one-term president made this claim while speaking to the Daily Mail and was quoted saying, “In my opinion, he had something to do with it.”

After all, “Who would take a gun and point it at a cinematographer and pull the trigger?”

Donald Trump believes Alec Baldwin ‘purposely loaded ‘gun on ‘Rust’ set
Donald Trump believes Alec Baldwin ‘purposely loaded ‘gun on ‘Rust’ set

“Maybe he loaded it,” the former president went on to say, noting that Baldwin wasn’t to blame however since he seemed “troubled” from the onset.

There's something wrong with him [Baldwin]” he concluded the entire conversation by highlighting.

More From Entertainment:

Why Meghan Markle will retain royal title despite breaking bond with Queen

Why Meghan Markle will retain royal title despite breaking bond with Queen
Fans bash Travis Scott for continuing concert despite chants to ‘stop the show’

Fans bash Travis Scott for continuing concert despite chants to ‘stop the show’

Travis Scott says he is 'absolutely devastated' by death of eight people at rap concert

Travis Scott says he is 'absolutely devastated' by death of eight people at rap concert

Kanye West shares true inspiration for his ‘haphazard’ new buzzcut

Kanye West shares true inspiration for his ‘haphazard’ new buzzcut
BTS, Coldplay’s ‘My Universe’ collab bags 100 million views

BTS, Coldplay’s ‘My Universe’ collab bags 100 million views
Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner remain unhurt after Travis Scott Astroworld incident leaves 8 dead

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner remain unhurt after Travis Scott Astroworld incident leaves 8 dead
Alia Bhatt reacts to release of Katrina Kaif's new film 'Sooryavanshi'

Alia Bhatt reacts to release of Katrina Kaif's new film 'Sooryavanshi'
Avril Lavigne announces new single after record label DTA deal

Avril Lavigne announces new single after record label DTA deal
Princess Eugenie planned her trip to Scotland herself and travelled commercially: report

Princess Eugenie planned her trip to Scotland herself and travelled commercially: report

Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT, digital assets auctioned for Rs 7 crore

Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT, digital assets auctioned for Rs 7 crore
Full text of George Clooney's letter to news outlets

Full text of George Clooney's letter to news outlets

Prince William, Kate Middleton to attend Royal Variety Performance

Prince William, Kate Middleton to attend Royal Variety Performance

Latest

view all