Sunday Nov 07 2021
Why Meghan Markle will retain royal title despite breaking bond with Queen

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

Experts unearth the real reason Meghan Markle will probably not use her royal title despite using it for political gain.

Virginia-based royal expert, Marlene Koenig made this claim while speaking to Express UK.

“Meghan has a title by marriage [and] Harry has the title by creation,” Ms Koenig started off by explaining.

"In the UK, a wife shares her husband's rank and title unless she has a higher rank - the sovereign or peeress in her own right."

In regards to the question of Meghan Markle’s similarities with Prince Charles, the expert claimed, “Charles is heir to the throne. He uses his voice and his position for good - and should not be deemed political.”

"Meghan is an American citizen and she has the right to speak out whether she is a Miss Markle or the Duchess of Sussex."

At the end of the day, "Fighting for equality and for paid parental leave is not political - we need more voices."

Thus, “She cannot be stripped of her title because it is not her title. Only an Act of Parliament can remove Harry's peerages."

