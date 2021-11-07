 
entertainment
Are Eminem and Slipknot preparing a diss track against MGK?

Slipknot's Corey Taylor admires Eminem and has expressed his desire to do a song with the "Lose Yourself" rapper.

Slim Shady and Slipknot fans recently got united against Machine Gun Kelly after the Cleveland artist insulted the legendary band At Riot Fest in Chicago.

 Slipknot were performing on another stage during MGK’s set when they were dissed.

“Hey, you want to know what I am really happy that I am not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a f**king weird mask on a fucking stage, talking s**t. So, anyway, what is everyone’s favorite candy? Reece’s Pieces?” said Machine Gun Kelly

He added: “Turn the lights up. Let me see who chose to be here instead of with all the old weird dudes with masks.” 

Eminem fans joined Slipknot fans on social media to criticise Kelly and urged their favorite artists to release a diss track against MGK.

While neither Em, nor Slipknot have announced any plan of working together, their fans are convinced they would diss MGK whenever they team up. 

Here's are some reaction: 



