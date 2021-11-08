Queen in store for ‘awkward showdown’ with Prince Harry over snub on Remembrance Day

Experts warn Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth will be facing a majorly awkward snub in light of the Remembrance Day snub.



Royal expert Daniela Elser made this claim in her new piece for News.com.au.

There she wrote, "However, with last year’s defiant war graves move having seemingly failed to impress the powers that [Prince Harry] back in London, his decision to take part in another prominent outing around this event does have a certain provocative edge to it.

"If there is one word that comes to mind here it’s ‘uncowed.’ Harry’s refusal to relinquish any stake in the annual commemoration can be read in part as something of a laying down of the gauntlet given that events around Remembrance Day are always a red letter engagement for the royal family.”

Before concluding she also added, "Still, surely this is a state of affairs that neither side would be pleased about."