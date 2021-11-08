 
entertainment
Monday Nov 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Jemima Khan calls for the removal of ‘disrespectful’ Diana portrayal in ‘The Crown’

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Jemima Khan has put in the demand to have all her contributions to Netflix’s The Crown removed in light of their ‘disrespectful’ portrayal of Princess Diana.

Ms Khan believes the streaming giant’s screenwriters were unable to portray the People’s Princess "respectfully or compassionately."

For those unversed, Ms Khan, a former journalist was brought to the show as an advisor to Peter Morgan for information regarding her relationship with Hasnat Khan and Dodi Fayed.

She worked on the storyline from September 2020 to February 2021 but has since removed herself and "declined a credit."

In her interview with the Sunday Times, she admitted, "When our co-writing agreement was not honoured, and when I realised that particular storyline would not necessarily be told as respectfully or compassionately as I had hoped, I requested that all my contributions be removed from the series and I declined a credit."

Jemima Khan calls for the removal of ‘disrespectful’ Diana portrayal in ‘The Crown’

Shortly thereafter a spokesperson for Netflix stepped forward with a statement that read, “[Jemima Khan] has been part of a wide network of well-informed and varied sources who have provided extensive background information to our writers and research team."

While she was asked to provide “context” into the drama, "she has never been contracted as a writer on the series."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘thrown under the bus’ multiple times as monarchy’s shield

Prince Harry ‘thrown under the bus’ multiple times as monarchy’s shield
Selena Gomez shows off her elegance in navy coat and long boots during a shoot

Selena Gomez shows off her elegance in navy coat and long boots during a shoot
Travis Scott ‘working to assist’ victims’ families of Astroworld incident

Travis Scott ‘working to assist’ victims’ families of Astroworld incident
Feroze Khan meets Ertugrul actor in Turkey

Feroze Khan meets Ertugrul actor in Turkey

Dwayne Johnson showers fans with epic Monday motivation: ‘I love it’

Dwayne Johnson showers fans with epic Monday motivation: ‘I love it’
Harry Potter: ‘Friends-style reunion’ likely this month

Harry Potter: ‘Friends-style reunion’ likely this month
Jay-Z defends his friend Dave Chappelle

Jay-Z defends his friend Dave Chappelle
Ed Sheeran delivers killer SNL performance after covid-19 quarantine

Ed Sheeran delivers killer SNL performance after covid-19 quarantine
Watch: BTS’ Jimin scares J-Hope into cursing on ‘The Scoop 2’

Watch: BTS’ Jimin scares J-Hope into cursing on ‘The Scoop 2’
BTS’ Jungkook, RM, Suga tease upcoming new album in ‘The Scoop 2’

BTS’ Jungkook, RM, Suga tease upcoming new album in ‘The Scoop 2’
Travis Scott previously convicted for encouraging fans to jump security barriers during his concerts

Travis Scott previously convicted for encouraging fans to jump security barriers during his concerts
Youngest victim of Travis Scott's Astroworld identified to be 14-year-old

Youngest victim of Travis Scott's Astroworld identified to be 14-year-old

Latest

view all