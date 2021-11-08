 
Harry Potter creators hint at 'filmed cast reunion’ for 20th anniversary

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are expected to attend the reunion
The executives at Harry Potter are secretly planning to film a cast reunion for the movie's 20th anniversary.

According to a report by Metro, the film's main leads including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are expected to attend the reunion.

Other actors are also issued invitations to the grand event, which will be filmed at the Warner Bros Studio Tour London later this month.

 "The proposed show is being shrouded in secrecy as franchise bosses want to get talent locked in first.

"It would be amazing if they pull it off and they have offered big money to the cast to reunite.

"Many of the actors have moved on, but the movies launched them to superstardom," the insider added. 

The decision to film a cast reunion of the famed franchise comes after the success of Friends reunion episode. 

