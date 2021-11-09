 
Wendy Williams fans awarded rare health update: source

A rare health update regarding Wendy Williams’ ongoing health concerns has finally been awarded to loyal fans by sources close to the artist.

The update has been awarded by a source close to Page Six and according to their findings, Williams’ recovery is “taking longer than expected.”

Not only that, show “producers are already trying to line up guest hosts through December.”

However, the insider did clarify that William’s family and friends as “optimistic” about her recovery and reports reveal she will be back to work by the end of the year.

