Meghan Markle backs Queen Elizabeth into a corner: report

Meghan Markle recently came under fire for ‘forcing’ Queen Elizabeth into a corner with her title row regarding the Congress letter.



Royal commentator Daniela Elser made this claim in her new piece for news.com.au.

There she addressed some of Meghan’s “burgeoning” and “obvious political ambitions.”

The piece read, "And that’s the sticking point here: Meghan Markle can be as vocal and impassioned as she fancies and all the more kudos to her for doing so; however the Duchess of Sussex is meant to remain stum."

She also went on to say, "Given that the chances of the mother-of-two shelving her aspirations on this front seem about as likely as her buying a crate of MAGA hats or renouncing the power of oat milk, this puts the Queen in one hell of a bind when it comes to their titles.”

"If the Sussexes, either or both of them, continue to push their various political agendas, the question becomes whether Her Majesty will be forced to act in regards to their Sussex titles which were, of course, a wedding gift."