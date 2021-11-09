Meghan Markle slammed for ‘crossing centuries of protocol’

Experts recently bashed Meghan Markle for constantly trying to ‘break centuries of royal protocol’ allegedly for the sake of personal gain.



Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich made this claim while speaking to Dan Abrams on Newsnation.

Amid the conversation, Ms Fordwich was quoted saying, "Prince Harry obviously can't control his wife.”

“Because he knows very well you can't be a renegade royal over here in the US because you're breaking centuries of the royals staying out of politics. Not just American politics, all politics."