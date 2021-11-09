 
Tuesday Nov 09 2021
Lady Louise Windsor becoming HRH Princess on 18th birthday?

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

Lady Louise Windsor is currently standing at the cusp of a major royal decision in light of her 18th birthday.

The Countess of Wessex shed light on this possibility ahead of Lady Louise’s upcoming birthday, during her conversation with The Sunday Times.

She was quoted saying, "We try to educate them with the understanding that they will most likely have to work for a living.”

"That is why we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them after 18, but I think it is very unlikely."

Even Lady Louise’s younger brother James, Viscount Severn can take up the option when he turns 18 himself.

But it currently seems unlikely. What seems more feasible, however, is her father, Edward, getting the title of Duke of Edinburgh in light of Prince Philip’s passing. 

