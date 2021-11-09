 
Tuesday Nov 09 2021
Web Desk

Major Spider-Man leak unveils Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire together

Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

Major Spider-Man leak unveils Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire together

Spider-Man fans could be in for a treat as a potential leak reveals that multiple actors that have played the superhero may be sharing the big screen.

In the leak revealed actors Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland sharing a frame, adding fuel to the rumours that the trio is returning for a movie

In the frame, the three of them can be seen standing on a cruise ship at night time with the three of them with their masks off looking at something into the distance. 

Their appearance indicated the aftermath of a fight scene as they looked battered and bruised.

In the second photo, it seemed to be indoors as Tom’s Peter Parker is with Aunt May and Happy Hogan.

