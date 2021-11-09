 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston's new video attracts massive likes from fans and friends

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

Jennifer Anistons new video attracts massive likes from fans and friends

Jennifer Aniston won hearts as she revealed her latest health hack in a video, attracting huge applause from her fans and friends. 

The Friends alum took to Instagram on Monday and shared a clip showing her making coffee, captioning: "First things first @vitalproteins."

In the clip, she tried to promote one particularly noteworthy ingredient: Vital Proteins' Collagen Creamer. Oh yeas, Jen is the Chief Creative Officer of the brand.

Aniston's friends have shown their support to the star after the post. Heidi Klum, Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kylie Minogue and Emma Willis all liked the clip.

The award-winning actress swears by its products for better health. On the topic of its Collagen Creamer, Jennifer Aniston explained what it's so good for. "Our strength starts from within, so I choose good nutrition and the right supplements to start off my day. My go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie — so easy to use."

More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner blasted for changing Astroworld post after Travis Scott's tragic show

Kendall Jenner blasted for changing Astroworld post after Travis Scott's tragic show
Khloe Kardashian gets hate for posting sultry snaps amid Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

Khloe Kardashian gets hate for posting sultry snaps amid Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

Lady Gaga wore 'bulletproof' dress to President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony

Lady Gaga wore 'bulletproof' dress to President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony
Drake breaks silence over Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

Drake breaks silence over Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan in trouble as she faces new court battle

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan in trouble as she faces new court battle
Pete Davidson makes surprise comment alluding to Kim Kardashian romance

Pete Davidson makes surprise comment alluding to Kim Kardashian romance

Major Spider-Man leak unveils Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire together

Major Spider-Man leak unveils Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire together
Melissa Benoist shares behind-the-scene pictures from 'Supergirl' series finale

Melissa Benoist shares behind-the-scene pictures from 'Supergirl' series finale

Reese Witherspoon reacts to being mistaken as daughter Ava Elizabeth

Reese Witherspoon reacts to being mistaken as daughter Ava Elizabeth
Amy Winehouse's final performance dress grabs $243,200 at auction

Amy Winehouse's final performance dress grabs $243,200 at auction
Squid Game trio Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo land in Hollywood for special premiere

Squid Game trio Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo land in Hollywood for special premiere
Meghan Markle accused of 'using Jason Knauf' to pass information to 'Finding Freedom' co-author

Meghan Markle accused of 'using Jason Knauf' to pass information to 'Finding Freedom' co-author

Latest

view all