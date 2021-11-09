Jennifer Aniston's new video attracts massive likes from fans and friends

Jennifer Aniston won hearts as she revealed her latest health hack in a video, attracting huge applause from her fans and friends.

The Friends alum took to Instagram on Monday and shared a clip showing her making coffee, captioning: "First things first @vitalproteins."

In the clip, she tried to promote one particularly noteworthy ingredient: Vital Proteins' Collagen Creamer. Oh yeas, Jen is the Chief Creative Officer of the brand.



Aniston's friends have shown their support to the star after the post. Heidi Klum, Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kylie Minogue and Emma Willis all liked the clip.



The award-winning actress swears by its products for better health. On the topic of its Collagen Creamer, Jennifer Aniston explained what it's so good for. "Our strength starts from within, so I choose good nutrition and the right supplements to start off my day. My go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie — so easy to use."