Wednesday Nov 10 2021
Ryan Reynolds shares the secret to his happy marriage with Blake Lively

Wednesday Nov 10, 2021

Ryan Reynolds revealed the secret to his and Blake Livelys happy marriage in a new interview
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is opening up about his marriage with actor Blake Lively as the couple get ready to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Deadpool star revealed the secret to their happy marriage.

“We don’t take each other too seriously, but we're also friends. Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That's kinda the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it,” he said.

“We've always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I'm lucky to have a buddy in that,” he went on to say.

The two have been married since 2012 and are parents to three daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5 and Betty, 2. 

