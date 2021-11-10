Scott Disick cordial' with Travis Barker despite Kourtney Kardashian engagement

The two were seen coming face-to-face to celebrate Kris Jenner's 66th birthday, last week on Friday

Scott Disick and Travis Barker are making the efforts to put their differences aside.



According to an insider, "Scott knows he can't escape [Travis] and Kourtney and will have to deal with seeing them and being around them."

"Scott was taking a break from seeing Kourtney and the family, but has signed on to their new show and had to be present," the source added.

Even though Scott attended Kris' birthday celebration per a work obligation, the source notes that "Scott and Travis are cordial."

"Travis always says hello to Scott and is very nice," noted the insider. "He doesn't want any bad blood with Scott."

The source further shared, "Scott tries to keep his distance," explaining that he "doesn't really know how to act" around the Poosh founder and her fiancé.

"He knows it's something he will have to get over and it will come with time, but for now, it's definitely hard for him to see them together," they added.

Scott has mainly distanced himself from Kourtney and usually hangs around with Khloe and Kris. "They make him feel at home."