 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick cordial' with Travis Barker despite Kourtney Kardashian engagement

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 10, 2021

The two were seen coming face-to-face to celebrate Kris Jenner's 66th birthday, last week on Friday

Scott Disick and Travis Barker are making the efforts to put their differences aside.

The two were seen coming face-to-face to celebrate Kris Jenner's 66th birthday, last week on Friday.

According to an insider, "Scott knows he can't escape [Travis] and Kourtney and will have to deal with seeing them and being around them."

"Scott was taking a break from seeing Kourtney and the family, but has signed on to their new show and had to be present," the source added.

Even though Scott attended Kris' birthday celebration per a work obligation, the source notes that "Scott and Travis are cordial."

"Travis always says hello to Scott and is very nice," noted the insider. "He doesn't want any bad blood with Scott."

The source further shared, "Scott tries to keep his distance," explaining that he "doesn't really know how to act" around the Poosh founder and her fiancé.

"He knows it's something he will have to get over and it will come with time, but for now, it's definitely hard for him to see them together," they added.

Scott has mainly distanced himself from Kourtney and usually hangs around with Khloe and Kris. "They make him feel at home."

More From Entertainment:

Shailene Woodley slams those bashing Aaron Rodgers over COVID-19 diagnosis

Shailene Woodley slams those bashing Aaron Rodgers over COVID-19 diagnosis

Lady Gaga's '9-month romance' to bring Gucci tragedy to big screen

Lady Gaga's '9-month romance' to bring Gucci tragedy to big screen
Priyanka Chopra sends love to Malala Yousafzai on her wedding

Priyanka Chopra sends love to Malala Yousafzai on her wedding
'Squid Game' director predicts second season of megahit TV show

'Squid Game' director predicts second season of megahit TV show
Film director Peter Jackson announces sale of special effects firm in $1.6 bn ‘metaverse’ deal

Film director Peter Jackson announces sale of special effects firm in $1.6 bn ‘metaverse’ deal
Queen Marie Antoinette diamond bracelets soar to $8 million

Queen Marie Antoinette diamond bracelets soar to $8 million
Prince Harry slams British press over use of 'misogynistic' term 'Megxit'

Prince Harry slams British press over use of 'misogynistic' term 'Megxit'

'Squid Game' returning for a second season, confirms director Hwang Dong-hyuk

'Squid Game' returning for a second season, confirms director Hwang Dong-hyuk
'Belfast' dubbed a hot favorite to become the first Oscar best picture winner

'Belfast' dubbed a hot favorite to become the first Oscar best picture winner
Bella Hadid reveals her agony with tearful selfies

Bella Hadid reveals her agony with tearful selfies

Queen Elizabeth likely to attend Remembrance Sunday ceremony as she returns to Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth likely to attend Remembrance Sunday ceremony as she returns to Windsor Castle
Travis Scott named in lawsuit filed by family of boy in coma

Travis Scott named in lawsuit filed by family of boy in coma

Latest

view all