Meghan Markle once again defends her stance on 'paid leave'

Meghan Markle insists that her stance on paid leaves in the US is not a 'political' issue.

In a recent appearance at the New York Times BookDeal Online Summit, the Duchess of Sussex defended her views, refuting the impression that she was "involved in US politics."

During the event, Meghan was asked if she had any anxiety about getting involved in politics after she wrote a letter to Congress asking for paid family leave and cold-called senators about getting involved.'

She stated, " I don't see this as a political issue, frankly."

Talking about the Royal members, who keep a neutral stand on political affairs she defended her decision adding, "Look, there is certainly a precedent amongst my husband's family and the royal family of not having any involvement in politics but I think this is, I mean, paid leave, from my standpoint, is a humanitarian issue," via The Independent.