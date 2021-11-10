Dorit Kemsley's Home Invasion video footage is out

The new development has appeared in Dorit Kemsley's home invasion incident.

A footage from the home invasion of Dorit Kemsley was released by the police on Tuesday.

Last month, when her husband was in London and her children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were sleeping, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" actress had her home broken into.

According to the press release shared by the police, "Both suspects threatened to kill her as she pleaded for her life and the lives of her young children,"

Adding, "In fear for her safety, the victim complied with the suspect's demands and directed them to valuables. The suspects took high-end handbags, jewellery, and watches.

Following the event, Kemsley posted a statement on Instagram.

"As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience," Kemsley wrote. "I've received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It's truly overwhelming."