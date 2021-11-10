 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Dorit Kemsley's Home Invasion video footage is out

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 10, 2021

Dorit Kemsleys Home Invasion video footage is out
Dorit Kemsley's Home Invasion video footage is out

The new development has appeared in Dorit Kemsley's home invasion incident.

A footage from the home invasion of Dorit Kemsley was released by the police on Tuesday.

Last month, when her husband was in London and her children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were sleeping, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" actress had her home broken into.

According to the press release shared by the police, "Both suspects threatened to kill her as she pleaded for her life and the lives of her young children,"

Adding, "In fear for her safety, the victim complied with the suspect's demands and directed them to valuables. The suspects took high-end handbags, jewellery, and watches.

Following the event, Kemsley posted a statement on Instagram.

"As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience," Kemsley wrote. "I've received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It's truly overwhelming."

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande's 'The Voice' team share pleasant surprises of singer

Ariana Grande's 'The Voice' team share pleasant surprises of singer

What makes Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively the most popular Hollywood couple?

What makes Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively the most popular Hollywood couple?
Thomas Markle apologizes to Meghan and Harry for not attending their wedding, court hears

Thomas Markle apologizes to Meghan and Harry for not attending their wedding, court hears
Benedict Cumberbatch suffered from nicotine poisoning thrice on 'The Power of the Dog'

Benedict Cumberbatch suffered from nicotine poisoning thrice on 'The Power of the Dog'
'Finding Freedom' was discussed directly with Meghan Markle: Jason Knauf

'Finding Freedom' was discussed directly with Meghan Markle: Jason Knauf
Thomas Markle Jr apologises to Harry for discouraging him to marry Meghan

Thomas Markle Jr apologises to Harry for discouraging him to marry Meghan

Wendy Williams says she's trying her best to return to daytime talk show

Wendy Williams says she's trying her best to return to daytime talk show

Prince Harry says he sent an email to Twitter CEO ahead of US Capitol riot

Prince Harry says he sent an email to Twitter CEO ahead of US Capitol riot
Scott Disick offered 'outrageous' sum of money for upcoming Kardashians show

Scott Disick offered 'outrageous' sum of money for upcoming Kardashians show
Britney Spears shares major wedding update

Britney Spears shares major wedding update

Anchor Brian Williams quits NBC News after 28 years

Anchor Brian Williams quits NBC News after 28 years
Dwayne Johnson lands on Netflix in heist movie 'Red Notice'

Dwayne Johnson lands on Netflix in heist movie 'Red Notice'

Latest

view all