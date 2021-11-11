Justin Bieber releases flavoured donuts in new Canadian collaboration

Award-winning singer and songwriter Justin Bieber has just dropped a brand new and limited edition collaboration alongside Canadian coffee house brand Tim Hortons.

The singer's love for the chain has never been a secret, and he's taken his love for it to the next level with this collaboration.

The collaboration is set to drop from November 29th at multiple metropolitan locations and will include “new menu innovations and co-branded merchandise.”

“Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine,” the singer announced in a statement ahead of the officiall announcement.

“I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."



