Thursday Nov 11 2021
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani ‘acting like newlyweds’: source

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Insiders have come forward to share loving tidbits into Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s current relationship dynamic and chemistry.

Even insiders close to People magazine stepped forward to admit, "They have the best chemistry."

Not only that, "Gwen and Blake are doing well" and are totally still acting "like newlyweds.”

This firey chemistry was also on display at Gwen’s last show during her Las Vegas residency.

There she was joined by her husband for a Happy Anywhere duet and took fans by surprise.

The couple announced their engagement back in 2020, after nearly five years of dating and got married in July, in the subsequent year at an Oklahoma family ranch.

