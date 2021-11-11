How Will Smith reacted to seeing Willow with shaved head for the first time

Will Smith’s shocking revelation about his daughter.

Will Smith has spoken up about his shock at seeing his daughter Willow Smith for the first time with a shaven head.

The Pursuit of Happyness star recalled the moment in his new memoir, Will which got released on Tuesday, November 9.

The incident came forth while the 21-year-old girl was on a month-long tour with Justin Bieber. However, she told her dad that she would leave before the end of her agreed-upon term, which was after the European leg of the My World concerts.

Willow, on the other hand, had obligations in Australia, and when the actor refused to let her leave, she retaliated.

In protest, Willow shaved her head while the dad was sleeping one night.

The actor stated, “My jaw nearly dislocated, dislodged, and shattered on the kitchen floor: My world-dominating, hair-whipping, a future global superstar was totally bald”.