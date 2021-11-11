Kylie Jenner’s reps shut rumours of her ‘losing millions’ amid Astroworld incident

Kylie Jenner’s reps refuted the rumours of her suffering a huge loss amid Travis Scott’s Astroworld tragedy.

The Sun reported that the beauty mogul might end up losing her business partnership amid Scott’s mid-concert crowd surge, killing eight people.

Quoting its source, the outlet revealed that the tragic incident is likely to negatively impact Jenner’s brand image.

“Kylie feels the weight of this and more than anything wants to do right by the victim,” the source stated.

“I know people do not think she cares but she really does. At the same time, she's a businesswoman responsible for the livelihood of a lot of people,” added the publication.

“She feels like she's in a lose-lose situation because she wants to take time to respect the victims from Astroworld but at the same time, she employs a lot of people.”

The source hinted that the brand is keeping their promotions low for the time being to respect the victims of the incident however ‘the longer her companies go without promotion, the more sales go down.’

“We're talking potentially millions of dollars in losses," the source added.

The outlet claimed that the mother of one is ‘working closely with her mom, as both her manager but she's also leaning on for emotional support.’

“Kris is in crisis mode and still figuring out how to handle this best," the source added.

However, Kylie's representative said that the outlet's information is incorrect.