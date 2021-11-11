 
Thursday Nov 11 2021
Meghan Markle shuns Queen rules to fulfil her desire?

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Meghan Markle shuns Queen rules to fulfil her desire?

Meghan Markle, who quitted royal job to live a life of her style last year, apparently rejected the Queen's political philosophy.

The Duchess of Sussex shared her stance regarding her latter to the US politicians on paid parental leave and a climate policy. 

Prince Harry's sweetheart, during her appearance on a US TV,  admitted "my husband's family do not get involved in politics" but claimed she is "passionate" about it.

When asked why she phoned Senators on their private numbers to seek support for paid parental leave and a climate policy, Prince Harry's sweetheart said: "This issue is not red or blue, people need support when they have a child. I don’t see this as a political issue, I know certainly my husband's family do not get involved in politics but I am passionate." She was speaking at the New York Times' Dealbook panel.

Meghan Markle defended her decision and put a light on her husband Prince Harry's family who keeps a neutral stand on political affairs.

