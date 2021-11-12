Wendy Williams shares rare update after ongoing health woes: report

Wendy Williams’ official team releases a rare update regarding her ongoing health woes.



The news has been uploaded to the hosts’ official Instagram account.

It started off with a rare update and her official catchphrase which read, "HOW YOU DOIN'? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic."

"I'm making progress but it's just one of those things that's taking longer than we expected. I'm a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I'm ready."

She also added, "I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can't be there. I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back."

Before concluding she also added, "Most of all, I want to thank my fans. I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me. I love spending my mornings with you all and I'm doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching,"