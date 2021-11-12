 
entertainment
Friday Nov 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry standing at major ‘tipping point’: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 12, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry standing at major ‘tipping point’: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry standing at major ‘tipping point’: report

Experts weigh in on the major ‘tipping point’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are standing at the helm of amid their royal title row.

This claim’s been made by Royal Editor of the Daily Mirror, Russell Myers.

Mr Myers got candid with Lorraine and was also quoted saying, "I completely understand what she's saying.

"It's a difficult one, though, isn't it, it really is because they still are styling themselves as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

“They are, the issue was because she was reaching out to senators getting their phone numbers and then they were picking up the phone of an unknown number and she was introducing yourself as Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex."

She also added, "So I think that is the line or the setting a grey area a little bit. You can understand that.”

"Listen, a really important campaign, making strides on it and I think that anyone should be supporting that move for paid parental leave."

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Baldwin admits to ‘difficulties’ with Justin Bieber’s sobriety

Hailey Baldwin admits to ‘difficulties’ with Justin Bieber’s sobriety
Rebel Wilson weighs in on her newfound decision to embrace the ‘single life’

Rebel Wilson weighs in on her newfound decision to embrace the ‘single life’
Wendy Williams shares rare update after ongoing health woes: report

Wendy Williams shares rare update after ongoing health woes: report
Ed Sheeran admits many pop stars want to ‘actively see him fail’

Ed Sheeran admits many pop stars want to ‘actively see him fail’
Will Smith’s jaw ‘nearly dislocated’ seeing daughter Willow’s buzz cut

Will Smith’s jaw ‘nearly dislocated’ seeing daughter Willow’s buzz cut
BTS’ RM weighs in on the ‘worst day’ of 2021: ‘I’m sad’

BTS’ RM weighs in on the ‘worst day’ of 2021: ‘I’m sad’
BTS Jin’s OST for ‘Yours’ overtakes Spotify’s Global Charts

BTS Jin’s OST for ‘Yours’ overtakes Spotify’s Global Charts
Queen Elizabeth to attend the annual Remembrance Sunday service

Queen Elizabeth to attend the annual Remembrance Sunday service
Meghan Markle shuns Queen rules to fulfil her desire?

Meghan Markle shuns Queen rules to fulfil her desire?
Victoria Beckham sizzles in black gym gear during a training session with David

Victoria Beckham sizzles in black gym gear during a training session with David
Doctor Strange actor shares his thoughts on new film

Doctor Strange actor shares his thoughts on new film

Antonio Banderas enlists daughter for new film

Antonio Banderas enlists daughter for new film

Latest

view all