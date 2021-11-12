 
entertainment
Friday Nov 12 2021
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston gushes over Paul Rudd after he bags 'sexiest man alive' title

Friday Nov 12, 2021

The 'Friends' alum took to Instagram to congratulate her friend in a heartwarming post

Jennifer Aniston came forth gushing over former co-star, Paul Rudd, after he bagged the 'sexiest man alive' title.

The Friends alum took to Instagram to congratulate her friend in a heartwarming post.

"This makes me so happy. We've ALWAYS known this, but Paul Rudd is officially @people's Sexiest Man Alive!" Aniston wrote, sharing a video from Rudd's photo shoot.

She also shared a still of the two of them cuddling in their 1998 romantic comedy The Object of My Affection. "You don't age, which is weird," she wrote with the image. "But we still love you."

Alongside The Object of My Affection, Aniston and Rudd starred together in the 2012 comedy Wanderlust.

The two also worked in famed 90s sitcom Friends, where Rudd starred as Mike Hannigan in the last two seasons. 

"I hadn't really revisited many of those episodes. But now that she's watching it, it's like, 'Oh, I remember this,' and I tell her some story about it," Rudd told PEOPLE earlier.

"I'm far enough away from some things now that I can allow myself to be a little nostalgic about it. But then she'll just be like, 'Well, you're not Joey [Matt LeBlanc],'" he added. 

