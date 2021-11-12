 
entertainment
Friday Nov 12 2021
Web Desk

Adele opens up about divorce with Simon Konecki, calls it 'devastating'

Web Desk

Friday Nov 12, 2021

Adele said it was 'embarrassing' when she had to announce her split in public

Adele got candid about her divorce with Simon Konecki in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. 

The British songstress said it was 'devastating' and 'embarrassing' when they had to announce their split to the public. 

"It made me really sad," Adele said. "Then having so many people that I don't know know that I didn't make that work … it [expletive] devastated me. I was embarrassed. No one made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you didn't do a good job."

Adele said that neither she nor Konecki, 47, were to blame for the end of their seven-year marriage. Instead, she felt she needed change because she "didn't really know myself."

"I thought I did," she said. "I don't know if it was because of my Saturn return or if it was because I was well and truly sort of heading into my thirties, but I just didn't like who I was."

After the divorce, Adele said she got indulged "headfirst" into anything that she felt "could soothe my anxiety" — including working out in the gym.

"[I figured] if I can transform my strength and my body like this, surely I can do it to my emotions and to my brain and to my inner well-being," she said. "That was what drove me. It just coincided with all of the emotional work that I was doing with myself as a visual for it, basically," she added. 

