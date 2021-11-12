 
entertainment
Friday Nov 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Buckingham Palace confirms Queen's first appearance weeks after hospitalisation

Earlier, the 95-year-old monarch cancelled her trip to Northern Ireland on medical advice

Queen Elizabeth will finally be appearing in public for the first time after she was hospitalised, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

The British monarch will be attending Remembrance Day at the Cenotaph this weekend, after she spent one night at the hospital last month.

However, she will miss other three events on advice from doctors, including Tuesday’s General Synod service and opening session.

It was previously confirmed that she won’t attend the annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening.

A Royal communications briefing read: "The Queen will attend the annual Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph on Sunday, November 14.

"As in previous years, he rmajesty will view the service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building.

"Mindful of her doctors’ recent advice, the Queen has decided not to attend the General Synod Service and opening session on Tuesday, November 16. The Earl of Wessex will attend as planned."

She has since then been staying at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, before returning to Windsor Castle this week.

