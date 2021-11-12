Travis Scott likely to get a ‘millions of dollars’ hit in Astroworld lawsuits, shares attorney

Travis Scott, who is being accused of some serious allegation amid the Astroworld music festival tragedy, is likely to get caught up in ‘millions of dollars' lawsuits.

According to Hollywood Life, the lawsuit by NRG park survivors and victims’ families can be a real problem for the Goosebumps rapper.

A Texas-based attorney told the outlet, ”Overall, settlements or verdicts will be in the 100s of millions of dollars."

“It may be 'years' before a settlement is reached and victims are compensated,” he added.

The attorney also told the publication that there are many factors that can influence the case.

“For Travis Scott, we don’t know what kind of contractual pull he had over the performance. It is possible that he had a contract that said he is the only one who can stop the show,” the attorney explained.

“Perhaps the contract that he signed said that only the security could stop the show, or the contract could have stated that the promoter was the only one who could stop the show,” the outlet quoted.

Meanwhile, Drake and LiveNation an NRG Park have also been named in the cases.