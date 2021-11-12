 
Lady Gaga shares what it took to get into House of Gucci character

Lady Gaga has opened up about all the efforts it took for her to get into character for House of Gucci.

Speaking with the New York Times, the Born This Way actress shared the she gave in a lot of effort to play the role of Patrizia Reggiani which included maintaining the accent for nine months.

"If I'm being honest, I do feel that it's been sensationalized that I worked on my accent for so long, and that I was in character for so long," she said.

"I think it would have done more of a number on me had I not practiced it so much,

"I would be talking like this with my mother, with friends, so that I, Stefani, could speak like this and it would be totally natural.

"It's like muscle memory, so that when you're in the scene, the accent is not in the way of the visceral quality of what's happening in the room."

