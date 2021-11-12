Britney Spears joins fans' campaign for herself ahead of historic ruling

Britney Spears modeled a 'Free Britney' T-shirt ahead of historic judgement in her conservatorship case.

The 39-year-old Toxic singer rocked a '#FreeBritney' shirt ahead of Friday's court hearing where a judge will decide whether to release her from 13-year conservatorship.

The singer's fiancé Sam Asghari shared a brief Instagram video of her modeling a #FreeBritney t-shirt that features the tagline: 'It's a human rights movement'

Sam also sported the same statement-making tee in black and even got the couple's dog in on the action. He cryptically captioned the post: 'Loading…'

Britney has been begging the court to end her father's control of the conservatorship for last year - which she called 'abusive'.

In September, a judge suspended Jamie as conservator, which Britney's lawyer called 'a monumental win for Britney and for justice'

Britney Spears' excited fans are gathering outside a downtown Los Angeles courtroom and it appears that Judge Brenda Penny, with no significant opposition from anyone involved, is likely to dissolve the legal arrangement that's controlled pop star's life and money for nearly 14 years.