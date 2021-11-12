 
Friday Nov 12 2021
Scott Disick's new girlfriend Hana Cross seems happy to be linked with him

Friday Nov 12, 2021

Hana Cross, who has been in news since she appeared with playboy Scott Disick  on a dinner date, showed of her true smile as she attended Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday bash on Thursday.

Brooklyn Beckham's ex-girlfriend was looking gorgeous as she put on a leggy display in blue mini skirt day after her dinner date with the reality star. 

The 23-year-old model, who is actually Brooklyn Beckham’s ex-girlfriend, looked stunning in a skintight sleeveless dark denim crop top, featuring a halterneck and corset bodice.  She styled the shirt with a matching mid-rise denim mini skirt that was short enough to showcase her long legs.

The charming lady accessorized denim outfit with a pair of black leather boots and a rainbow-striped purse. Her brown hair elevated her look as she kept them down in natural waves while parted in the middle.

Scott Disick and Hana Cross made their first public appearance during a dinner date at Nobu Malibu on November 8. 

