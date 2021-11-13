 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle crafting brand new brand as half celebrity royal: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

Experts recently weighed in on the ‘half royal-celebrity’ brand Meghan Markle is starting to form.

Royal expert Angela Mollard made this claim while speaking to the Australian program Sunrise where he was quoted saying, "I think she is just on the edge of it not being okay.”

"But as said America is one of only six countries in the world that doesn't have paid parental leave and it's very backward of a nation of that size to not have that provision."

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich, however, does not agree. He told Newsnation, "On the American side of things, we didn't elect Meghan Markle.”

"She's not elected. The democrat has said there are going to be more phone calls than just those two. She said I gave out more numbers of senators, there may be more phone calls.”

"She added that Meghan Markle is going to be in a group of people working on how long this paid family leave should be. We didn't elect her. Who wants her to be in that position? That's an issue for Americans to decide."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for making U-turn on social media: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for making U-turn on social media: report
Thomas Markle thanks former aide for revealing Meghan Markle’s truth

Thomas Markle thanks former aide for revealing Meghan Markle’s truth
Kanye West slams haters stopping Kim Kardashian from becoming a lawyer

Kanye West slams haters stopping Kim Kardashian from becoming a lawyer
Travis Scott ‘had no idea’ Astroworld concert became a ‘mass casualty event’

Travis Scott ‘had no idea’ Astroworld concert became a ‘mass casualty event’
Alec Baldwin being sued for the death of ‘Rust’ cinematographer

Alec Baldwin being sued for the death of ‘Rust’ cinematographer
Taylor Swift addresses the emotional backstory to ‘All Too Well’

Taylor Swift addresses the emotional backstory to ‘All Too Well’
Meghan Markle's texts to former aide about Harry and Royal Family spark new controversy

Meghan Markle's texts to former aide about Harry and Royal Family spark new controversy
Paris Hilton, Carter Reum tie the knot on Bel-Air family ceremony

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum tie the knot on Bel-Air family ceremony
Video: BTS’ Jin prepares UN speech in impromptu breakfast break

Video: BTS’ Jin prepares UN speech in impromptu breakfast break
Kanye West gushes over Kim Kardashian amid romance rumours with model Vinetria

Kanye West gushes over Kim Kardashian amid romance rumours with model Vinetria
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber put on eye-popping display as they dance in a party

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber put on eye-popping display as they dance in a party
Scott Disick's new girlfriend Hana Cross seems happy to be linked with him

Scott Disick's new girlfriend Hana Cross seems happy to be linked with him

Latest

view all