Prince Charles calls Princess Diana ‘an idiot’ in uncovered clips

Experts have recently unearthed Prince Charles describing Princess Diana as ‘an idiot’.



News of this incident was brought to light by royal commentator Rachel Bowie during her appearance on the Royally Obsessed podcast.

There she was quoted saying, "He was very frustrated the only thing the media cared about was Diana and John Travolta."

At the time, Prince Charles responded to questions of Princess Diana’s dance by saying, "I'm not a glove puppet so I can't answer, I'm afraid.”

"I think you enjoyed it, didn't you darling? She would be an idiot if she didn't enjoy dancing with John Travolta, wouldn't she?"

Before concluding she questioned the prince’s motives and added, "I feel like it's so biting to hear him say the word idiot. She looked very uncomfortable as well."