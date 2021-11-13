 
Saturday Nov 13 2021
Britney Spears' Mom Lynne shares cryptic message after conservatorship ruling

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

Lynne Spears put her thoughts down after Britney Spears' long-term conservatorship was terminated.

Lynne,66, suggested indirectly to her daughter’s legal situation with an Instagram story on Friday that featured a Bible phrase about freedom right after the conservatorship was lifted.

It stated, "Where the spirit of the lord is, there is freedom”. It showed a photo of a woman looking to the sky and her arms outstretched on a beach.

Britney's conservatorship was brought up nearly two months after her father Jamie was removed as conservator of her estate.

"The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and the estate is no longer required," Judge Penny remarked.

Her mother wrote a sympathetic comment shortly after Britney's deleted Instagram post in which she claimed Lynee "secretly ruined my life."

"Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back," Britney wrote.

Britney "begged" Lynne to help her end the conservatorship, a source told PEOPLE in July. Both of them, however, did not react to PEOPLE's request.

