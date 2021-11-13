Thomas Markle thinks Harry should have asked Meghan's hand for marriage

The Duchess' estranged father said Harry should have asked for his permission before marrying his daughter/File footage

Thomas Markle came forth expressing his grievance over Prince Harry not asking for Meghan Markle's hand for marriage.



The Duchess' estranged father while talking to Good Morning Britain said that Harry should have asked for his permission before marrying his daughter.

“I’m very disappointed that Harry, wanting to marry my daughter, wouldn’t have had the good sense to come down here and ask for her hand.

"Someone who is royalty I would think would want to go by the book and do things properly but apparently it didn’t matter to him so that was a disappointment as well," he added.

Thomas said he wanted to play a role in the lives of Meghan and Harry and his two grandchildren.

“I certainly always want my family especially now the older I get the more I need my family," he said.

Thomas has had a rocky relationship with her daughter ever since he staged a photo shoot for press before she got married to Harry in 2018.