Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet make an adorable couple for upcoming film, see 1st look

Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet are already making fans swoon-over their adorable couple in Netflix’ upcoming rom-com.

The film’s first look was released on Friday in which the stars are pictured together, walking in the snow while fairy lights twinkle behind them.

The Mean Girls star, who is making a comeback after a hiatus, was announced to be hailed for the project earlier this year by Variety.

The project, which is slated to release next year, revolves around a hotel heiress, played by Lohan, who gets into an accident.

The lead actor, who is newly-engaged and spoiled, loses her memory after the skiing accident and as she wakes up, she finds herself under the care of a lodge owner, played by Overstreet.

Fans are already counting down days until Christmas of 2022 to witness how the story unfolds.

