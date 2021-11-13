Celebrity chef Gurpareet Bains passes away following heart attack

 
entertainment
Notable celebrity chef Gurpareet Bains passed away after a heart attack on Thursday.

As per the reports, the co-founder of Vedge Snacks, Gurpareet who claimed to have invented the 'World’s healthiest meal' has lost his life’s battle at the age of 43 following a heart attack as he was hospitalized.

He reportedly recovered consciousness a day later, but his kidneys failed to restart, and he died of cardiac and kidney issues earlier this week.

He got his recognition after he came up with the "World’s healthiest meal", a simple chicken curry with blueberries and goji berry pilau.

The meal was said to have the antioxidant content of 23 bunches of grapes.

Indian Superfood, his first book, was published a year later and quickly became a best-seller. Nutritionist.

Fans are mourning over his sudden death for the celebrity chef as it stated, "We're absolutely devastated about the tragic passing of Gurpareet Bains.

