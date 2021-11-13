 
Saturday Nov 13 2021
Dakota Johnson says Alfred Hitchcock sexually assaulted grandmother Tippi Hedren

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

Dakota Johnson says Alfred Hitchcock sexually assaulted grandmother Tippi Hedren

American actor Dakota Johnson is raising her voice against director Alfred Hitchcock for sexually assaulting her grandmother, actress Tippi Hedren.

Speaking in the The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast, Dakota revealed that her grandmother was forced to offer unprofessional advantages to the director for career progression.

"She's always been really honest and firm about standing up for yourself. That's what she did," the Fifty Shades actor said. "[Alfred] Hitchcock ruined her career because she didn't want to sleep with him, and he terrorized her. He was never held accountable."

Hedren,who worked with the director in the 1963 film The Birds as well as 1964's Marnie, also claimed that she was sexually assaulted by the filmmaker.

Dakota continued, "It's completely unacceptable for people in a position of power to wield that power over someone in a weaker position, no matter the industry."

"It's hard to talk about because she's my grandmother. You don't want to imagine somebody taking advantage of your grandmother," the actor elaborated.

