Prince William ‘would blame’ Duchess Camilla for ‘the hurt she caused’: report

Experts recently weighed in on the fights Prince William and Duchess Camilla’s family under took in the reprieve of all the “hurt she caused.”



This news was revealed by royal author Katie Nicholl in her 2010 book Harry and William.

There she revealed Prince William would get into “terrible fights” with Duchess Camilla’s stepsister Laura Parker Bowles over the “hurt she caused”.

There Ms Nicholl explained, “William and Laura used to have terrible fights over who was to blame for their broken homes.”

She also admitted that a family friend once said, “William would blame Camilla for all the hurt she had caused his mother, which would send Laura into a rage.”

But “Laura was not having any of it. She would take a hard line and fire back at William ‘your father has ruined my life.’