 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Samantha Markle sues Meghan Markle over defamation, privacy infringement

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

File Footage

Samantha Markle is currently looking into laws, in preparation for her official lawsuit against Meghan Markle, within both the US and UK.

The lawsuit accuses Meghan of infringing on Samantha’s private life, with "defamation, libel and slander” and even a “breach of privacy”.

Samantha made this revelation herself during her interview with the Sunday Times.

There she was quoted saying, “I’m speaking to one lawyer in England and one in the US as there are different statutory windows and different issues.”

It all occurred after Samantha admitted she was ‘shocked’ over Meghan’s Court of Appeal apology, an apology that was in direct opposition to her former demands for privacy.

The biography in question, Finding Freedom claims Samantha “dropped out of high school” and had “never had a relationship with either of them.”

It also revealed, “Upon Meghan dating Harry, Samantha changed her name back to Markle and began a career creating stories to sell to the press. She had lost custody of all three of her children from different fathers.”

Before concluding she also explained the reasons for her decision and admitted, "I’m looking at suing for defamation in the US. In the UK, I’m looking at a breach of privacy and data privacy act breach because the statutory window for defamation is only one year in the UK.”

“Jason Knauf is subpoenable and the messages to [him] are evidence she was libelling and slandering me. Anything to keep this family quiet was my sister’s motto. It’s horrible.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William ‘would blame’ Duchess Camilla for ‘the hurt she caused’: report

Prince William ‘would blame’ Duchess Camilla for ‘the hurt she caused’: report
Meghan Markle ‘uncomfortable truths’ laid bare: report

Meghan Markle ‘uncomfortable truths’ laid bare: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for ‘upstaging’ the Queen: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for ‘upstaging’ the Queen: report
Lady Gaga shares emotional tribute to Britney Spears: ‘You’re free!’

Lady Gaga shares emotional tribute to Britney Spears: ‘You’re free!’
Twilight’s Taylor Lautner unveils engagement to Tay Dome

Twilight’s Taylor Lautner unveils engagement to Tay Dome
Will Smith touches on how daughter Willow ‘reformed’ his parenting style

Will Smith touches on how daughter Willow ‘reformed’ his parenting style
Taylor Swift thanks fans for helping release Red Taylor’s Version

Taylor Swift thanks fans for helping release Red Taylor’s Version
Adele highlights the origins of ‘Hold On’: ‘I was such a mess’

Adele highlights the origins of ‘Hold On’: ‘I was such a mess’
What's next for Britney? Check Instagram

What's next for Britney? Check Instagram
Britney Spears celebrates the end of her conservatorship: Insider

Britney Spears celebrates the end of her conservatorship: Insider
Kim Kardashian pokes fun at third divorce: ‘Haven’t figured it out yet’

Kim Kardashian pokes fun at third divorce: ‘Haven’t figured it out yet’
Oprah Winfrey interviews Adele

Oprah Winfrey interviews Adele

Latest

view all