‘Happy Days’ star Gavan O’Herlihy passes away at 70

Gavan O’Herlihy breathed his last on September 15, in Bath, England

Irish actor Gavan O’Herlihy, known for his role in Happy Days, passed away in September.

The news of the actor’s demise was revealed by his brother, Cormac O’Herlihy to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the 70-year-old’s brother, he breathed his last on September 15, in Bath, England.

That being said, the cause of his death remains unknown.

Taking to Twitter, O’Herlihy’s former cast mate Ron Howard paid tribute to him, saying: “RIP Gavan. I knew him as the 1st of 2 Chucks on #HappyDays & then as Airk in #Willow where I had the pleasure of directing him. A talented actor with a big free spirit.”

The actor was best known for his role as Chuck Cunningham in ABC sitcom, Happy Days.