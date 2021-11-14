 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 14 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Happy Days’ star Gavan O’Herlihy passes away at 70

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

Gavan O’Herlihy breathed his last on September 15, in Bath, England
Gavan O’Herlihy breathed his last on September 15, in Bath, England

Irish actor Gavan O’Herlihy, known for his role in Happy Days, passed away in September.

The news of the actor’s demise was revealed by his brother, Cormac O’Herlihy to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the 70-year-old’s brother, he breathed his last on September 15, in Bath, England.

That being said, the cause of his death remains unknown.

Taking to Twitter, O’Herlihy’s former cast mate Ron Howard paid tribute to him, saying: “RIP Gavan. I knew him as the 1st of 2 Chucks on #HappyDays & then as Airk in #Willow where I had the pleasure of directing him. A talented actor with a big free spirit.”

The actor was best known for his role as Chuck Cunningham in ABC sitcom, Happy Days.

More From Entertainment:

Kristen Stewart's 'Spencer' has 'nothing to do with Princess Diana': Royal Expert

Kristen Stewart's 'Spencer' has 'nothing to do with Princess Diana': Royal Expert
Paris Hilton's 'fairytale wedding weekend' ends with neon-themed carnival

Paris Hilton's 'fairytale wedding weekend' ends with neon-themed carnival
'You're a superstar': Lady Gaga congratulates Britney Spears on conservatorship termination

'You're a superstar': Lady Gaga congratulates Britney Spears on conservatorship termination
Kim Kardashian takes a jibe at her 'failed marriages' for Paris Hilton wedding toast

Kim Kardashian takes a jibe at her 'failed marriages' for Paris Hilton wedding toast
Taylor Lautner engaged to beau Taylor Dome: 'All of my wishes came true'

Taylor Lautner engaged to beau Taylor Dome: 'All of my wishes came true'
Royal family can sue Netflix over ‘The Crown’, claim lawyers

Royal family can sue Netflix over ‘The Crown’, claim lawyers

What's next for Britney Spears? Check Instagram

What's next for Britney Spears? Check Instagram
Prince Harry sought out Princess Diana’s psychic to ask about her tragic end

Prince Harry sought out Princess Diana’s psychic to ask about her tragic end
Camilla ‘frustrated’ by false myths surrounding Prince Charles: report

Camilla ‘frustrated’ by false myths surrounding Prince Charles: report
Samantha Markle sues Meghan Markle over defamation, privacy infringement

Samantha Markle sues Meghan Markle over defamation, privacy infringement
Prince William ‘would blame’ Duchess Camilla for ‘the hurt she caused’: report

Prince William ‘would blame’ Duchess Camilla for ‘the hurt she caused’: report
Meghan Markle ‘uncomfortable truths’ laid bare: report

Meghan Markle ‘uncomfortable truths’ laid bare: report

Latest

view all