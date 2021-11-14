 
Sunday Nov 14 2021
Web Desk

Taylor Swift charms in velvet pantsuit at 'All Too Well' premiere

Web Desk

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

Taylor Swift charms in velvet pantsuit at All Too Well premiere
Taylor Swift charms in velvet pantsuit at 'All Too Well' premiere 

Taylor Swift made a bold choice for choosing velvet for the red carpet.

Taylor Swift looked stylish in a premiere for her short film All Too Well which is a part of her latest album, Red: Taylor’s Version.

Taylor is back on the red carpet as she held a premiere for her short film which included two actors, Sadie Sink and Dylon O Brain. This time the 31-year-old American singer wrote, directed, and produced the film herself.

Neither in appearance nor singing, the singer never fails to mesmerize her fans. On the one hand, a 10-minute version of the song was released, while on the other, her red carpet appearance wowed audiences.

Swift looked stunning in a purple velvet pantsuit from Etro at the premiere. It was styled with a double-breasted blazer with gold buttons and black lapels, as well as straight-cut slacks and stiletto boots.

Aside from that, she went with a pastel pink lip colour for a more understated look. Her boss-lady image was further enhanced by her defined eyes and perfectly done hair.

