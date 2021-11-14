Taylor Swift charms in velvet pantsuit at 'All Too Well' premiere



Taylor Swift made a bold choice for choosing velvet for the red carpet.

Taylor Swift looked stylish in a premiere for her short film All Too Well which is a part of her latest album, Red: Taylor’s Version.



Taylor is back on the red carpet as she held a premiere for her short film which included two actors, Sadie Sink and Dylon O Brain. This time the 31-year-old American singer wrote, directed, and produced the film herself.

Neither in appearance nor singing, the singer never fails to mesmerize her fans. On the one hand, a 10-minute version of the song was released, while on the other, her red carpet appearance wowed audiences.

Swift looked stunning in a purple velvet pantsuit from Etro at the premiere. It was styled with a double-breasted blazer with gold buttons and black lapels, as well as straight-cut slacks and stiletto boots.

Aside from that, she went with a pastel pink lip colour for a more understated look. Her boss-lady image was further enhanced by her defined eyes and perfectly done hair.