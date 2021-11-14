Kourtney Kardashian to walk down the aisle sooner than expected: 'Our turn next'

American TV personality Kourtney Kardashian and her beau Travis Barker are all-ready to say 'I do.'

The couple that makes fans blush over their PDA-filled chemistry, turned to their Instagram handles to share an adorable series of photos from a friend's wedding.

"Going to the chapel @simonhuck @piptherip," wrote the 43-year-old Poosh founder in a cut-out sleek black gown. Pairing with his lady love, the Bling-182 drummer also donned a black tuxedo.



"Our turn next," commented Barker on the loved-up photos.



The Kardashian sisters including Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner united for a family friend's wedding over the weekend. The newly engaged couple- Kourtney and Travis- also joined the family.



