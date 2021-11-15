 
Monday Nov 15 2021
Royal Family can sue Netflix over ‘The Crown’ libel: report

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Close friends of the Royal Family have sought legal advice regarding the fiasco with Netflix’s The Crown, and according to legal experts, they are within their rights to sue the streaming giant for libel.

The report has been brought to light by sources close to the Family’s inner circle.

According to the findings made to The Sun, the Royal Family reserves the right to file a lawsuit against Netflix.

The inside source also went on to say, “Friends of the Royal Family sought legal advice.”

“The advice they received would also apply to the Royal Family. Although this is not direct legal advice given to the Queen and her family — they have been made aware of this advice.”

The main reason for all of this is because “This series will be the most controversial ever. It deals with events that are still incredibly raw for many.”

A separate source told the outlet, “The Queen’s lawyers have been keeping a close eye on everything. Given Harry’s money-spinning deal, The Crown has become even more of a talking point.”

“Worryingly, a lot of people, especially Americans, seem to think it is effectively a documentary — and much of the drama hasn’t exactly been flattering from a royal perspective. But these are real people and many are still alive. The next series could potentially be very damaging.”

