Monday Nov 15 2021
Kourtney Kardashian obsessed with 'My favorite everything' birthday boy Travis Barker

Monday Nov 15, 2021

American TV personality Kourtney Kardashian is marking fiancé Travis Barker's birthday with a loved-up tribute.

Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the 42-year-old shares a series of mushy photos with the Blink-182 drummer as she confessed her love to the birthday boy.

"I f**king[expletive] love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!" captioned Kourtney alongside the post.

Responding to the Poosh founder's love note, Travis commented: "You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU."

Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October. The duo is expected to tie the knot this year.

