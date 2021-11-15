Kourtney Kardashian obsessed with 'My favorite everything' birthday boy Travis Barker

American TV personality Kourtney Kardashian is marking fiancé Travis Barker's birthday with a loved-up tribute.

Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the 42-year-old shares a series of mushy photos with the Blink-182 drummer as she confessed her love to the birthday boy.

"I f**king[expletive] love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!" captioned Kourtney alongside the post.

Responding to the Poosh founder's love note, Travis commented: "You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU."

Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October. The duo is expected to tie the knot this year.