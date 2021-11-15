 
Monday Nov 15 2021
Prince William, Kate Middleton extend birthday greetings to Prince Charles

Monday Nov 15, 2021

Prince Charles was inundated with loads of wishes as he marked his 73rd birthday today, along with a special birthday wish from Prince William and Kate Middleton.

To make the royal member's birthday even more special, Clarence House's official social media site, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official social media platforms, wished the royal member the happiest of birthdays.

Taking to Instagram, Clarence House shared a new portrait of the Prince of Wales thanking his followers for their birthday wishes on his 73rd birthday. "Thank you for the kind birthday wishes for the Prince of Wales today," the caption read.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, and Kate Middleton wished their father with another portrait of him. "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the Prince of Wales," William and Kate penned.

The royal family, on the other hand, also took to visiting the Cenotaph's National Service of Remembrance Day. Despite the fact that the Queen was unable to attend owing to health difficulties, Prince Charles, Prince William, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Middleton, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex all took part in the day's events.

Queen Elizabeth II was unable to attend the service, the Prince of Wales laid a wreath at the Cenotaph on her behalf.

We congratulate the Prince of Wales on his 73rd birthday.

